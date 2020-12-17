World
U.S. senator says COVID-19 deal likely to stretch into weekend
- U.S. lawmakers will likely finalize a COVID-19 aid deal and government spending bill on Saturday, forcing them to pass a short-term stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown at midnight on Friday.
17 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: U.S. lawmakers will likely finalize a COVID-19 aid deal and government spending bill on Saturday, forcing them to pass a short-term stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown at midnight on Friday, Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman said.
“I think we’ll get it done this weekend, and we should,” he told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.
