Lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district west COVID-19 hotspots

The local administration in Karachi on Thursday imposed a “micro smart lockdown” in a number of localities in District West amid spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

As per details, the micro smart lockdown will come into effect at midnight tonight will remain in place till 7am on December 31.

The areas that will be locked down include Manghopir (Bakra Perhi, Sector 14-B, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sector 10/5 and KDA Sector 6) and Orangi (Saleemabad Sector 11/2 and Shah Wali Ullah Nagar).

People were asked to follow standard operating protocols (SOP) stickily.

Apart from that they were directed to wear a mask while entering or exiting these areas, unnecessary movement shall be restricted.

All businesses in these areas will ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed in letter and spirit, while no private or family get-together will be allowed.

No gathering of three or more persons will be allowed in public spaces and all persons afflicted with the virus will quarantine themselves and would not be allowed to mingle with others until they test negative.

Meanwhile, the highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 16.59 percent followed by Peshawar 13.34 percent and Mirpur 9.4 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.4 percent, Balochistan 14.2 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.5 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.6 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.1 percent, Punjab 3.8 percent and Sindh had 10.6 percent positivity ratio.