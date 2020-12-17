AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district west COVID-19 hotspots

  • The areas that will be locked down include Manghopir (Bakra Perhi, Sector 14-B, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sector 10/5 and KDA Sector 6) and Orangi (Saleemabad Sector 11/2 and Shah Wali Ullah Nagar).
  • The micro smart lockdown will come into effect at midnight tonight will remain in place till 7am on December 31.
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Dec 2020

The local administration in Karachi on Thursday imposed a “micro smart lockdown” in a number of localities in District West amid spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

As per details, the micro smart lockdown will come into effect at midnight tonight will remain in place till 7am on December 31.

The areas that will be locked down include Manghopir (Bakra Perhi, Sector 14-B, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sector 10/5 and KDA Sector 6) and Orangi (Saleemabad Sector 11/2 and Shah Wali Ullah Nagar).

People were asked to follow standard operating protocols (SOP) stickily.

Apart from that they were directed to wear a mask while entering or exiting these areas, unnecessary movement shall be restricted.

All businesses in these areas will ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed in letter and spirit, while no private or family get-together will be allowed.

No gathering of three or more persons will be allowed in public spaces and all persons afflicted with the virus will quarantine themselves and would not be allowed to mingle with others until they test negative.

Meanwhile, the highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 16.59 percent followed by Peshawar 13.34 percent and Mirpur 9.4 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.4 percent, Balochistan 14.2 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.5 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.6 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.1 percent, Punjab 3.8 percent and Sindh had 10.6 percent positivity ratio.

Coronavirus lockdown Karachi COVID19

Lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district west COVID-19 hotspots

British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters