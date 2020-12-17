AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold jumps 1pc on dollar slide, U.S. stimulus progress

  • Spot gold was up 0.5pc to $1,874.14 per ounce at 1030 GMT, having hit a near one-month high of $1,882.76 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were up 1.1pc to $1,878.50.
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

Gold prices rose as much as 1pc on Thursday as the dollar index extended its slide on progress with U.S. stimulus plans and the Federal Reserve's commitment to pump more cash into the economy and keep interest rates low.

Spot gold was up 0.5pc to $1,874.14 per ounce at 1030 GMT, having hit a near one-month high of $1,882.76 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were up 1.1pc to $1,878.50.

"The Fed's decision clearly indicates that it is not convinced of an economic recovery yet," Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.

"Given, the stand of the Fed and other central banks, there are indications that inflation will go up in future and with the dollar index down quite a bit, gold looks like an attractive investment."

Legislators said on Wednesday, U.S. congressional negotiators were "closing in" on a $900 billion COVID-19 assistance package planned to provide $600-$700 stimulus checks for individuals, dragging the dollar to a more than two year low.

The Fed has also vowed to maintain its bond-buying policy until the U.S. economic recovery is secure.

"If the central banks keep tolerating a higher inflation level, it will bring down real rates further, helping reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold," said Ravindra Rao, vice president, commodities at Kotak Securities.

Investors are now eyeing the Bank of England's policy decision, due at 1200 GMT, where it is expected to refrain from further stimulus.

"Fundamentally, gold is still quite strong and if it closes above $1,880 an ounce today we might see it going up to $1,950 before the year ends," Rao said.

In other metals, silver rose 1.2pc to $25.65 an ounce.

Platinum gained 1.6pc to $1,050.83 and palladium was up 0.9pc to $2,347.65.

Gold Federal Reserve COVID Ravindra Rao

Gold jumps 1pc on dollar slide, U.S. stimulus progress

British High Commissioner calls on COAS bajwa

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters