Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI: Five ships namely, Spinel, African Tern, Gas Zeus, NCC Najd and Voyager-1 carrying Steel coil, Coal, Petroleum Gas, Palm oil and Furnace oil were arranged berthing at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopag Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 16th December-2020, meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Medea, Amami- K, IVS Haya Kita and Bergaglia carrying Containers, Coal and Canola also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during last 24 hours to load/offload Containers, Coal, Wheat, General Cargo, Petroleum gas, Furnace oil and Palm oil respectively, out of them, three ships, Lisa, MSC Lisbon and Da Liang sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and three more ships, African Turaco, Spinel and Maersk Columbus are expected to sail from PIBT, MW-1 and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where a volume of 226,198 tonnes, comprising 160,230 tonnes imports cargo and 65,968 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,638 Containers (1,166 TEUs imports and 3,472 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of eighteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Medea, Orhan and Gal Kamal scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Coal are expected take berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday, 17th December, and three more ships Cape Male, Maersk Jalan and Conti Courage carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.