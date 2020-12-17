AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

  • Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where a volume of 226,198 tonnes, comprising 160,230 tonnes imports cargo and 65,968 tonnes export cargo.
APP 17 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Five ships namely, Spinel, African Tern, Gas Zeus, NCC Najd and Voyager-1 carrying Steel coil, Coal, Petroleum Gas, Palm oil and Furnace oil were arranged berthing at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopag Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 16th December-2020, meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Medea, Amami- K, IVS Haya Kita and Bergaglia carrying Containers, Coal and Canola also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during last 24 hours to load/offload Containers, Coal, Wheat, General Cargo, Petroleum gas, Furnace oil and Palm oil respectively, out of them, three ships, Lisa, MSC Lisbon and Da Liang sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and three more ships, African Turaco, Spinel and Maersk Columbus are expected to sail from PIBT, MW-1 and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where a volume of 226,198 tonnes, comprising 160,230 tonnes imports cargo and 65,968 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,638 Containers (1,166 TEUs imports and 3,472 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of eighteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Medea, Orhan and Gal Kamal scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Coal are expected take berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday, 17th December, and three more ships Cape Male, Maersk Jalan and Conti Courage carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Port Qasim Shipping Activity

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects

Pakistan repays another $1bn to KSA

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021

PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad

Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020

Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters