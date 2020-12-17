French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his office announced on Thursday morning.

As per the Elysee palace, the President was tested after showing early symptoms.

Macron will now isolate for seven days but will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely.

The brief statement did not give details of the symptoms the French president was experiencing.

"He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance," it added.

Macron’s visit to Lebanon next week has now been cancelled, the palace said.

He is the most recent world leader to have infected from the deadly virus. Previously, US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro and others tested positive for the global pandemic.