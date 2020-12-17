AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
Karachi’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumps up to 16.59 pc: NCOC

  • According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, among overall 71 deaths, 39 were reported in Punjab.
  • Sindh has the highest positivity rate recorded at 10.6 pc, Azad Kashmir 11.4 pc, Balochistan 14.2 pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8.1 pc and in Punjab 3.8 percent.
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Dec 2020

Karachi on Thursday recorded the highest test positivity rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at 16.59 percent in the past 24 hours.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, among overall 71 deaths, 39 were reported in Punjab.

Pakistan’s overall positivity rate was recorded at 6.3pc, the NCOC session was informed.

Sindh has the highest positivity rate recorded at 10.6 pc, Azad Kashmir 11.4 pc, Balochistan 14.2 pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8.1 pc and in Punjab 3.8 percent.

The test positivity rate in federal capital Islamabad remained at 3.6, while the minimum positivity rate was recorded 1.5 pc in Gilgit Baltistan region.

Meanwhile, Positivity rate in Peshawar was recorded at 13.34 pc, while the positivity ratio in Rawalpindi was 5.36 pc, Faisalabad 4.27 pc, Multan 3.74 pc, and Hyderabad 8.71 pc.

In Abbottabad 8.25 pc, Swat 5.88pc Quetta 4.76 pc, Gilgit 3.17 pc, Mirpur 9.40 pc and Muzaffarabad 1.92 pc positive cases detected.

As per the NCOC data overall 2505 patients of coronavirus have been in serious condition across the country.

Meanwhile 2,545 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours across the courtry.

As many as 7,993 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,505 patients are in critical condition, however, no critical case was added in today’s tally.

The total count of active cases is 42,851 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 6.34 per cent.

