COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan

  • Faisal says COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in the densely populated areas of the country and the positivity ratio in Karachi is highest
  • Pandemic can only be controlled by adhering to SOPs until the availability of the vaccine: Special assistant
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that coronavirus vaccine will be available in Pakistan in February or March 2021, local media reported on Thursday.

Speaking in a programme on a private TV channel, Sultan said that coronavirus vaccine would be available in Pakistan next year in February or March and it will be free for all the citizens.

He said COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in the densely populated areas of the country and the positivity ratio in Karachi is highest. The SAPM said that the pandemic can only be controlled by adhering to SOPs until the availability of the vaccine.

Earlier, the SAPM said the government had initiated working on multiple aspects related with the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

He added the matters being discussed included effective immunization system, side-effects of vaccine, and ensuring strong information technology system for Corona vaccine. He said that the government will soon be able to share information on date of availability of corona vaccine in the country.

He said that Corona vaccine purchase matters had also been discussed with the provinces.

Dr. Faisal said that specific amount has been allocated for purchase of Corona vaccine and dispelled the impression that private sector will soon start purchasing Corona vaccine.

