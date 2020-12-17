Markets
Australia shares set to open higher as miners poised to ride iron ore rally
- The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 26.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
17 Dec 2020
Australian shares were likely to rise at the opening on Thursday, with miners set to gain as iron ore prices soar, while broader risk sentiment was bolstered as US policymakers neared a potential stimulus package.
US congressional negotiators were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and aides said. The US Federal Reserve reiterated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.
The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 26.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark fell 0.7% on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2120 GMT.
Karachi plan not granted approval yet: Issuance of PKR-linked bonds to IFC approved by ECC
Australia shares set to open higher as miners poised to ride iron ore rally
US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily
China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733
Fed vows to maintain bond-buying
Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers
NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP
Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?
Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP
Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded
Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi
Read more stories
Comments