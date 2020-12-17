AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Seizing properties of Nawaz: AC allows NAB to submit reply till Jan 7th

Fazal Sher 17 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday granted time to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for submitting its reply with regards to an application filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz against seizing of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties in Murree and Changla Galli with others in the Toshakhana reference.

Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, granted time to the NAB prosecutor and ordered him to submit his reply till January 7th.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant him time for submission of his reply, which the court approved. Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Qazi Misbah also appeared before the court.

Maryam Nawaz filed the objection petition before the Accountability Court on December 10th against the attachment of House No 24-A&B, III, Hall Road, Murree, and a house in Changla Galli, Abbottabad, in the Toshakhana case. She stated in the petition that both houses were owned by her late mother, Kalsoom Nawaz.

She said that the two houses had been purchased much before the period mentioned in the reference, and after the death of the owner of the houses in question, the ownership devolved upon legal heirs as per judgment and decree dated May 14, 2019, and the houses are undivided properties in the joint ownership of all legal heirs.

She requested the court that order dated October 1, 2020, was liable to be corrected under Section 88 (6A) Criminal Procedure Code, and the above-mentioned properties may be released from the attachment.

The Accountability Court had declared Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicles reference in September this year, initiated the process to confiscate his properties, and directed the NAB to make his arrest through Interpol.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

