Sixth anniversary of APS tragedy observed

PESHAWAR: The sixth anniversary of the gruesome terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar was being observed on Wednesday. A number of activities and functions held across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

On this day in 2014, more than 149 people, including 132 children and staff members lost their lives in a blatant act of terrorism in Army Public School Peshawar. After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

In this connection, the provincial government on Wednesday held Qura’n Khawani for martyrs of Army Public Schools here at Chief Minister Secretariat on 6th anniversary of the tragedy.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, KP Government spokesman Kamran Bangash and other government dignitaries attended the Qura’n Khawani.

The participants also offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed courage for bereaved families to bear loss with fortitude. Earlier, a special squad of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour at monument of APS martyrs where the bereaved families, civil society and youth laid wreaths.

The school children observed candlelight vigil at APS monument and presented tribute to the victims of the barbaric incident.

