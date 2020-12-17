AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets rise

• CIB drags Egypt benchmark index down DUBAI: Major Gulf markets ended higher on Wednesday on higher oil prices ...
Reuters 17 Dec 2020

• CIB drags Egypt benchmark index down

DUBAI: Major Gulf markets ended higher on Wednesday on higher oil prices as a weakening dollar and progress on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines helped crude climb above $51 a barrel.

The positive sentiment was also aided by US congressional leaders expressing optimism about a stimulus deal.

Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.5%, to $51.01 a barrel by 1017 GMT, but the gains were capped by a surprise gain in US crude inventories and tighter coronavirus lockdowns in Europe.

The movement in oil prices is a key catalyst for the Gulf region’s financial markets.

The Saudi benchmark firmed 0.7%, with lender Al-Rajhi leading the gains, putting on 1.1%. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, advanced 2.2% after it proposed a second-half dividend of 1.5 riyal per share.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced a 990 billion riyal ($263.91 billion) budget for 2021, around 7% less than estimated spending for this year, as the world’s biggest oil exporter seeks to tame a huge deficit caused by lower petroleum revenues and the coronavirus crisis.

Dubai’s main share index strengthened 0.4%, helped by a 0.9% gain in top lender Emirates NBD, while property stock Damac Properties put on 3.4%.

The Abu Dhabi index also added 0.4%, bolstered mainly by a 0.6% gain each in telecoms firm Etisalat and the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

In Qatar, the index ended the session little changed. The Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank was the biggest loser in the benchmark, shedding 1.4%.

Among gainers on the Qatar index, Qatar Islamic Bank firmed 2%, while Qatar Commercial Bank tacked on 1.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s benchmark fell 0.7%. Commercial International Bank (CIB) slipped 0.7%, while real estate stock Talat Mostafa Group Holding declined 2.4%.

CIB, Egypt’s largest private bank, increased its loan loss provisions by 60% in the third quarter after a central bank review raised compliance concerns that led to the dismissal of its chairman.

The Bahrain market is closed on Wednesday and Thursday for National Day holidays.—Reuters

Major Gulf markets rise

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

PM pays homage to APS martyrs

Jul-Nov FDI down 17pc on Chinese outflows

Global vaccine scheme risks failure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.