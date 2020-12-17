Markets
LME official prices
17 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1899.50 2022.00 7753.00 2034.00 17650.00 19675.00 2817.00 1932.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1899.50 2022.00 7753.00 2034.00 17650.00 19675.00 2817.00 1932.00
3-months Buyer 1860.00 2038.00 7775.50 2040.00 17685.00 19615.00 2848.50 1948.50
3-months Seller 1860.00 2038.00 7775.50 2040.00 17685.00 19615.00 2848.50 1948.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 19429.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 19187.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
