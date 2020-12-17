AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
THE RUPEE: PKR up against USD

BR Research 17 Dec 2020

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets while falling against Euro in open market. Euro gained strength in global currency markets in light of strong Euro zone survey figures and hopes of progress in Brexit negotiations.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.30 and 160.40 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR went up by 25 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.30 and 160.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR fell by one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 194 and 195.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.50 and 43.70 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR went down by 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 42.45 and 42.60 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.30
Open Offer     Rs 160.60
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.30
Offer Rate     Rs 160.40
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the American dollar in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Following lack of buyers' interest in the market, the dollar remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.20 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 160.40 and Rs 161.40 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the contrary, the rupee maintained a declining trend for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates further improved from Tuesday's closing of Rs 212.00 and Rs 213.40 to Rs 213.50 and Rs 215.20 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 40 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs161.20(buying) and Rs 161.30(selling) against last rate of Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling).

It closed at Rs161.20(buying) and Rs 161.30(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,250(selling) and Rs110,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

