US CDC reports 302,992 deaths from coronavirus
- The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus.
17 Dec 2020
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 16,519,668 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 201,776 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,960 to 302,992.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 15 versus its previous report a day earlier.
