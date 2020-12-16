World
Iran says it opposes all maritime sabotage, days after Saudi boat blast
- "Iran rejects any act of sabotage against maritime safety and security and the freedom of international trade".
16 Dec 2020
DUBAI: Iran said on Wednesday it was against any act that threatened maritime safety and trade, two days after a fuel transport ship was attacked near the Saudi port of Jeddah.
"Iran rejects any act of sabotage against maritime safety and security and the freedom of international trade" ISNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying when asked about the attack.
Pakistan desires reduction of violence in Afghanistan to bolster hope for peace pact: Qureshi
Iran says it opposes all maritime sabotage, days after Saudi boat blast
Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study
Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving
SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran
Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM
Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO
Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP
Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours
Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award
Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case
Read more stories
Comments