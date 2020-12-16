Pakistan
Anti polio campaign in Sukkur to start from 11th Januray
- DC Sukkur urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.
16 Dec 2020
SUKKUR: A seven -day anti-polio campaign will commence in all four talukas of Sukkur district from January 11th to 17th 2021 to ensure that every child below five years of age is vaccinated.
In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Wednesday review the arrangements of the campaign and said that district administration would take all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease.
DC Sukkur urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.
Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Taluka Health Officers (THOs), District Health Officer (DHO), representatives from UNICEF, WHO including officials of the Rangers and Police also attend the meeting.
Pakistan desires reduction of violence in Afghanistan to bolster hope for peace pact: Qureshi
Anti polio campaign in Sukkur to start from 11th Januray
Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study
Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving
SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran
Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM
Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO
Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP
Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours
Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award
Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case
Read more stories
Comments