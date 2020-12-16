Senate elections thru 'show of hands': Government decides to approach SC

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to seek guidance from the Supreme Court of Pakistan to hold senate elections through "show of hands" and in February instead of March 2021 following a discussion on a proposal and briefing by the attorney general for Pakistan. While briefing the media about the decision of the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that "senate elections can be held before March".

The minister said that under Article 186, the cabinet would take guidance from the Supreme Court that Senate election should be held through "show of hand" as there had always been complaints of horse trading in the election.

The minister said the prime minister had expelled sitting members of the provincial assembly of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on the same issue, the minister added. "We have decided to seek guidance from the apex court and if not allowed, a law to this effect is already in the Parliament and election of the Senate through show of hands would be done either way."

Shibli Faraz further stated that no government had taken this step as any incumbent government had leverage with resources to easily muster support.

"We are hopeful of an advice from the Supreme Court much earlier than Senate elections," he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020