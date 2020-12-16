AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Senate elections thru 'show of hands': Government decides to approach SC

Zaheer Abbasi | Nuzhat Nazar 16 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to seek guidance from the Supreme Court of Pakistan to hold senate elections through "show of hands" and in February instead of March 2021 following a discussion on a proposal and briefing by the attorney general for Pakistan. While briefing the media about the decision of the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that "senate elections can be held before March".

The minister said that under Article 186, the cabinet would take guidance from the Supreme Court that Senate election should be held through "show of hand" as there had always been complaints of horse trading in the election.

The minister said the prime minister had expelled sitting members of the provincial assembly of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on the same issue, the minister added. "We have decided to seek guidance from the apex court and if not allowed, a law to this effect is already in the Parliament and election of the Senate through show of hands would be done either way."

Shibli Faraz further stated that no government had taken this step as any incumbent government had leverage with resources to easily muster support.

"We are hopeful of an advice from the Supreme Court much earlier than Senate elections," he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Senate elections thru 'show of hands': Government decides to approach SC

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.