Hafeez convenes meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has convened Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet meeting today (Wednesday), the first after taking the oath of minister, with a 13-point agenda.

The ECC meeting is likely to approve Karachi Transformation Plan as it was deferred for detailed discussion before being approved in the last meeting, and would also take up the proposal of the Finance Ministry with respect to rationalisation of subsides Phase-I.

Other agenda items of the ECC include; (i) technical supplementary grant for the project of ICT administration Islamabad, (iv) Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination technical supplementary grant for annual contribution of government of Pakistan to the UNFPA, PPD, IPPF-FPAP for the fiscal year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 as well as technical supplementary grant to pay Pakistan's outstanding contribution to the WHO.

The ECC would also take up the proposal of revision in relending policy 2016 for foreign loans/credits, and implementation of approved recommendations of Mobile device Manufacturing Policy and Electronic Vehicles (EV) 2-3 wheelers and HCVs).

The meeting would also consider and may give approval to new proposals related to automotive industry (four wheelers EVs and premium on vehicles), and new agenda item of international finance corporation offshore Pakistani rupee-link bonds programme.

The ECC would also consider proposal for provision of additional quantities of wheat to the AJ&K and the USC, as well as Dhoke Sultan allocation of additional gas to third party, revision of relending policy, procurement of medical equipment, machinery and medicine for the Covid-19.

