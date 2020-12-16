Women's national cricket team to tour South Africa in January 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan women's national cricket team will tour South Africa for three each ODIs and T20Is, which will be played in Durban and Pietermaritzburg from 20th January to 3rd February, 2021 the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday. In consultation and discussions with Cricket South Africa, the series has been finalised to ensure women's cricket continues to build on the momentum and successes following the trailblazing ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020, ICC Women's World Cup 2017 and the ICC Women's T20 World Cups 2018 and 2020.

This additional series has also been organised to help both Pakistan and South Africa prepare for the upcoming assignments, in particular Pakistan, who will feature in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in July 2021 for the event proper to be held in New Zealand in early 2022. South Africa, along with world champions England, Australia, India and host New Zealand, have already qualified for the World Cup after securing top positions in the ICC Women's Championship 2017-20.

The series will start and finish in Durban with the first ODI on 20th January and the third T20I on 3rd February. Both matches will be played under lights. Durban will also stage the second ODI on 23 January before action will move to Pietermaritzburg where the third ODI and opening two T20Is will be played on 26, 29 and 31 January, respectively.

To prepare and select the best available side and in continuation to the Women's High Performance Camp and the National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship, the women's national selection committee has invited 27 women cricketers for a training and preparation camp, which will be held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from 20 December.

