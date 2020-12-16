AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
PBA says it strongly believes in rule of law

16 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) in a statement issued yesterday, stated that it strongly believes in the rule of law and in the independence and integrity of institutions that have been assigned to uphold and implement the law.

"PBA condemns the acts of a certain media house, that is not its member and has a history of running malicious, unethical, and fabricated content targeting other media-houses, media-buying houses, and advertisers, of running a campaign against PEMRA, i.e. the regulator, and its chairman, in retaliation to the action taken by the regulator against the illegal actions committed by it.

The statement further states that "if that particular media house believes that the regulator has wrongfully held it accountable then the proper recourse should be to approach the Court of Law for the redressal of its grievances rather than to harass and ridicule the regulator by airing unbridled content targeting the regulator." It was further stated that "the appointment of the incumbent Chairman PEMRA was through a process outlined by the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan."-PR

