Karachi University: Three injured in cracker attack

KARACHI: At least three people including an on duty official of paramilitary Rangers injured after unknown men threw a cracker near one of the gates of the University of Karachi (KU) on Tuesday, police said. The attack took place near the University's Sheikh Zayed gate. Police said two Assailants came on a motorcycle and fled after throwing the cracker at the gate.

Following the attack, the security forces including police and rangers rushed to the side, and cordoned off the crime scene and collected evidences. Police said the rangers official might be the target of the attack.

