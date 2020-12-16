Govt topmost priority is to conduct Senate elections in free, fair, transparent environment: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said the government's topmost priority was to conduct the Senate elections in free, fair and transparent environment.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would win the Senate polls with overwhelming majority, he expressed the hope while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government would take suggestions from the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the Senate elections, adding no decision had been taken to hold elections before time.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to initiate dialogue with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) except corruption cases and national reconciliation ordinance. It should keep in mind that the government desired of talks should not be considered as a weakness, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood said the whole nation had rejected the anti-state narrative of PDM leaders as they were struggling to save their corruption.