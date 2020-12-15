World
U.S. Senate leader McConnell acknowledges Biden winner of U.S. presidency
15 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of the presidential race.
In remarks on the Senate floor, McConnell acknowledged the Democrats' win of the White House following Monday's formal result issued by the Electoral College.
