World
Turkey says Cavusoglu discussed U.S. sanctions with Pompeo in call
- Washington on Monday imposed sanctions targeting Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industry (SSB), its chairman and three other employees. Cavusoglu "conveyed our reaction to the decision by the United States," the ministry said.
15 Dec 2020
ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Washington's decision to sanction its NATO ally Turkey over its purchase of Russian defences in a phone call on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
