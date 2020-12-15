Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has also allocated the portfolio of revenue to the Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday. A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division read that in exercise of the powers conferred by rule 301 of the Rules of Business 1973, the prime minister has been pleased to allocate the portfolio of revenue to Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Federal Minister for Finance, with immediate effect.

Consequently, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will now be the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue. Earlier, on Dec 11, notification of the Cabinet read that the president on the advice of prime minister has been pleased to appoint Hafeez Shaikh as the federal minister. He would hold the portfolio of finance, as allocated by the prime minister in terms of rules of business. Consequent upon the above appointment, Dr Shaikh will cease to hold the office of the adviser on finance and revenue, the notification had concluded.

