Laeeq assumes office of administrator Karachi

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Laeeq Ahmed on Monday took charge of his office as administrator Karachi, replacing Iftikhar Ali Shallwani who had also served as commissioner Karachi. Laeeq Ahmed is a BS-20 officer and was previously posted as secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics. He took charge as the administrator as he previously served on the post in 2016.

After taking charge as Administrator Laeeq Ahmed met with officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's different departments. Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Azal Zaidi was also present on the occasion.

Ahmed said currently we have to cope with several issues and challenges. He asked the officials to concentrate on the works so that the people understand their issues are being resolved. The departmental heads should perform their responsibilities.

Ahmed directed his sub-ordinates to make dilapidated roads motorable and stop cutting of trees. He also passed directives to Parks and Horticulture department for plantation. He said that department is not out of resources, asking the officials to work with courage. The administrator said officials who show lethargic attitude towards fulfilling their designated responsibilities would be removed from their position.

