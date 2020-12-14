AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PR retrieves land worth over Rs10m from grabbers

  • Deputy director property land railways Multan has sent the report to divisional superintendent railways Multan Naveed Mubashir.
APP 14 Dec 2020

MULTAN: Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan division officials retrieved land worth over Rs ten million from land grabbers after conducting operations in different cities.

Under supervision of Deputy Director Property Land, Sadaf Iqbal and SP, Amjad Manzoor, a team conducted operation in Bakhhar, Liaqatpur, Jhang and Vehari and got eight Kanal piece of state land vacated from the land grabbers, official sources said.

The value of the land retrieved has been assessed at around over Rs ten million.

Deputy director property land railways Multan has sent the report to divisional superintendent railways Multan Naveed Mubashir.

According to SP Railways Amjad Manzoor, crackdown targeting elements illegally occupying Railways land would continue unhindered.

Pakistan Railways

PR retrieves land worth over Rs10m from grabbers

Govt permits private sector to import COVID-19 vaccine

Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations

Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties

Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'

Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters