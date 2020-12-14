Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday criticising PDM's confrontational politics asked opposition who exactly they wished to speak if not Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister was referring to statements made by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders while addressing to a rally in Lahore on Sunday.

“We are an elected democratic government and, under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will take this country forward,” said Rashid while talking to media in Islamabad.

Ruling out close door dialogue, the Minister said, “We don't want to close the doors for dialogue. [The opposition] says it does not want to talk to Imran. Tell us who you wish to speak to so that we can arrange it."

During Sunday’s rally, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that time for dialogue has passed, now there will be a long march. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Maryam Nawaz had also questioned PM Imran's offer for dialogue through Parliament.

Rashid taking a jab at the PDM’s power show said, “if children from madrassahs did not show up for yesterday's rally, [the opposition] would have had to face a lot of disappointment."

Responding to opposition’s decision to resign from the parliament, the minister said that they are welcome to resign.

He added that the opposition had not said "anything new" at the Lahore rally.

Meanwhile, Commenting on speech made by PkMAP chief Mahmood Achakzai, Rashid said that the remarks were "irresponsible".

"All those that lose elections develop mental health issues," he said.

Furthermore, He said that the government is ready to hold discussions with the opposition on all the issues except the corruption cases and the NRO.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give NRO to the corrupt leaders.

Regretting the language being used by Nawaz Sharif against the state institutions, the Interior Minister said, “We are proud of our armed forces which have given immense sacrifices for the security and defense of the motherland.”