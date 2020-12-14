AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Pakistan

CTD nabs three militants, foils plan to attack Islamabad Stock Exchange

  • During interrogation, terrorists admitted to carrying out four terrorist attacks in Pakistan and planned to bomb the Islamabad Stock Exchange
  • CTD says militant organisations operating from Afghanistan had provided financial support to militants
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three terrorists who were planning to attack Islamabad Stock Exchange, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the police conducted a raid at a hide out in Lahore and nabbed three militants involved in the Rawalpindi bomb blast.

During interrogation, the militants admitted to carrying out four terrorist attacks in Pakistan and planned to bomb the Islamabad Stock Exchange. It said militant organisations operating from Afghanistan had provided financial support.

The CTD said it also seized explosives during the operation.

Earlier in June, four gunmen attacked the Pakistani Stock Exchange in Karachi, killing two guards and a policeman and wounding seven others before being shot dead.

The assailants launched a grenade attack at the main gate to the building and opened fire but police foiled their attempt to get into the trading floor. Staff took refuge in locked rooms and many were evacuated after security forces put an end to the assault.

Militants from the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility of the attack.

