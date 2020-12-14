AVN 79.54 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.86%)
Vietnam Nov trade surplus narrows to $546mn vs $2.94bn surplus in Oct

  • The Southeast Asian country recorded a trade surplus of $20.06 billion for the first 11 months of this year, the department said
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

HANOI: Vietnam's trade surplus in November significantly narrowed to $546 million from $2.94 billion in October, government customs data released on Monday showed.

Exports in November fell 7.4% from October to $25.45 billion, while imports were up 1.5% at $24.69 billion, the Customs Department said.

The Southeast Asian country recorded a trade surplus of $20.06 billion for the first 11 months of this year, the department said.

