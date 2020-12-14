Careem Supports Restaurant Industry by Reducing Commissions to 5pc

Careem, the popular ride-hailing app in Pakistan and the Middle East, has announced its decision to reduce restaurant commissions to 5 percent as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the closure of indoor dine-in.

Careem announced on its social media platforms that it wants to encourage more people to order food from local restaurants as restaurant owners, staff, suppliers, guards, million of workers and their families are dependent on these orders.

Pakistan's restaurant industry has been severely hit by the pandemic with dine-in being completely closed and new strict SOPs set in place to reduce the restaurants' opening hours. Careem hopes that these drastic reductions in commission fees will allow restaurants to pass down discounts to customers to increase their orders.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, the CEO & Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan also speaks about this new development: “Being a key player in the industry, it is our duty to act as the supporting force behind our communities and vendors to ensure business sustainability. The initiative of slashing commission rates is to ensure that the industry does not suffer. Hence, we urge everyone to order as much as they can- be it direct delivery from restaurants or any delivery app of their choice.”

While prominent restaurant partners like Espresso, Coffee Wagera, Tao, Tooso, Kaybees, Pan Asia, Big Bash, and The Patio Babar have shown support for this initiative, the Chairman APRA Babar Nehal also came forward to commend Careem's contribution to the restaurant industry during these challenging times. "I would urge all restaurants to come forward and pass on discounts to customers,” he comments.

Careem's food delivery services are available in Karachi and limited areas of Lahore. The food aggregator app hopes to launch its food delivery services in more cities soon.