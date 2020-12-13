World
UK and EU leaders due to review Brexit talks from 1200 GMT
- As a deadline approached to decide whether to continue or abandon negotiations.
13 Dec 2020
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will discuss the state of Brexit trade talks later Sunday, Downing Street said.
As a deadline approached to decide whether to continue or abandon negotiations, a government spokesman said the pair were "expected to speak" from 1200 GMT.
