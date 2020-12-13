AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UK and EU leaders due to review Brexit talks from 1200 GMT

  • As a deadline approached to decide whether to continue or abandon negotiations.
AFP 13 Dec 2020

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will discuss the state of Brexit trade talks later Sunday, Downing Street said.

As a deadline approached to decide whether to continue or abandon negotiations, a government spokesman said the pair were "expected to speak" from 1200 GMT.

