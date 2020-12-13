Baghban bodies being formed

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) continues establishing 'Baghban Committees' comprising of representatives of parks department and locals of areas to take care of public parks and gardens. In this regard another Baghban Committee was formed on Friday at Agha Khan Park where Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem and other officials of KMC were also present.

Taha Saleem said that the purpose of forming the committees is to take care of the parks in more efficient manner. He said that inclusion of locals in the committees had given fruitful results.

The Director General Parks said that Baghban committees are formed at North Nazimabad Park, Hill Park and Sir Syed Park and other parks. He said that through this act, facilities would not only last long but also be expanded.

He said that many parks and playgrounds were established in different areas in the past but they were in miserable condition due to not properly being taken care of. That's why it was essential to introduce a mechanism for taking care of parks in more efficient manner and Baghban Committees are being formed to do that.

Taha Saleem said that Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani wanted to establish more parks and playgrounds besides renovation of the present ones. Shallwani also wanted to make the city green and beautiful through plantation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020