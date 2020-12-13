AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
Opinion

Sheikh Rashid interior minister!

13 Dec 2020

In a major and somewhat surprise reshuffle, prime minister Imran Khan has reallocated the portfolios and assigned Interior Ministry to Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Azam Khan Swati (senator), Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, is allocated the portfolio of Railways Ministry. Minister for Interior ljaz Ahmad Shah has been given the portfolio of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control.

The reshuffle has come a few days after the Islamabad High Court's (IHC's) verdict that unelected advisers and special assistants could not head cabinet committees, setting aside the notification of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization. These committees were headed by Adviser on Finance Dr Sheikh.

This development has taken place when the PTI government is in middle of its five-year tenure. There are reports that the Prime Minister is likely to appoint Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan as federal ministers for six months as well.

Insofar as the elevation of Dr Hafeez Sheikh is concerned, it is no real change per se. But the reallocation of interior ministry is a real change, which seems to have been necessitated by growing opposition protests. It indicates that the government has decided to start getting tough with the opposition parties. Let's see how Sheikh Rashid deals with this challenge.

Nawshad Khan (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

