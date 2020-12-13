AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MMBL maintains 'Stable Outlook'

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Mobilink Microfinance Bank (MMBL) is the only microfinance bank in the industry that has maintained a 'Stable Outlook'.

MMBL is the largest microfinance bank in Pakistan with over 700,000 individual and micro-enterprise loans, 800,000 digital nano loans, and 10 million-plus active JazzCash digital wallets.

MMBL is the only microfinance bank in the industry to have garnered this combined recognition from PACRA. The rating further recognizes MMBL as scoring an "A1" short-term rating and an "A" long-term rating. The agency carries out these credit assessments bi-annually.

The president and CEO of MMBL Ghazanfar Azzam said MMBL has always been ambitious about empowering Pakistan through financial inclusion whilst prioritizing the highest standards of ethics and risk management along the way.

Chief financial & strategy officer Sardar Abubakr said MMBL is committed to serving our customers and shareholders better every day through responsible business practices that can help ensure financial inclusion for all.

MMBL was recently recognized as 'Digital Microfinance Bank of the Year' by CFA Society Pakistan. MMBL was also the only Pakistani microfinance bank to have become a semifinalist in the recently held European Microfinance Awards. Further, The Institute of Banking Pakistan (IBP) has recognized MMBL as the 'Bank of the Unbanked' continuously for the last two years.

It may be mentioned here that MMBL is Pakistan's largest digital bank with over 20 million registered users including 10 million active digital wallets. MMBL remains the undisputed leader in the microfinance industry in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

MMBL maintains 'Stable Outlook'

60 percent of energy will be 'clean' by 2030: PM

UN chief urges global summit to declare 'climate emergency'

China, India stress climate commitments at global summit

US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping

Sales tax on services: Patrind seeks concessions similar to those given to CPEC projects

US SC rejects Texas suit challenging election result

PSO receivables touch Rs318.9 billion mark

Prosecution of offences against the state: Govt authorises interior secretary

Transfers, postings in Sindh

Turkey rebukes Iran's 'offensive language' against Erdogan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.