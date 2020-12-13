Punjab CM for resolving issues through dialogue, delaying PDM rally

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to delay their December 13 Lahore "jalsa" in the light of terror threat alerts and the coronavirus situation. Talking to media, the CM called upon the opposition to resolve issues through dialogue. He urged the PDM to discuss their issues through dialogue and not by "compromising or playing with people's lives."

Terming the current coronavirus situation in Lahore as "very grave", he said, "It is not appropriate to play with the people's lives like this and permission will not be given."

He said nowhere in the world are protests and gatherings being held; "Why are you (PDM) doing them, are they happening anywhere else that you can justify yourself? What is the need for this is there some kind of emergency?" He said the government will take every step according to law. In a response to a question, he said there is no difference with the allies and all are on board.

Replying to another question, he stated that the government is going to launch a four-year program for the nursing sector as the same has in great demand in Pakistan and abroad as well. A convention of nurses will be convened soon and their promotion and service structure-related issues will be resolved.

Earlier, the CM visited the under construction 'Mother & Child hospital' in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and reviewed the progress of the project. The CM directed to accelerate the pace on the project and said that this project will cost Rs 7 billion out of which Rs 4 billion have been allocated for the construction of building whereas the remaining three billion will be spent to procure medical equipment and machinery.

He said that state-of-the-art Mother & Child hospital will consist of 600-beds. He said that the addition of these beds will increase the number of 910 beds of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to a total of 1510. Treatment facilities of complicated diseases of the women will be provided in this hospital and this project is of great significance with regard to the health of mother and child.

He said that PTI will have the honour of constructing a general Hospital in Lahore after 28 years over an area 124 kanal which will be completed at a sum of Rs 9 billion.

Moreover, talking to vice-president and General Manager Coca Cola Company for Pakistan and Afghan region Fahad Ashraf, the CM thanked the Coca Cola Company for donating 37 ventilators and said this is time to support corona affectees besides serving the ailing humanity as it is the only way to clear the debt of the soil.

These ventilators will be utilized for the treatment of corona patients in different hospitals, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020