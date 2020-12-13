Effective steps taken to deal with Covid-19: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the government had taken effective steps to deal with the second wave of the Covid-19. In a tweet, he said that public health and protection of people's lives was the foremost priority of the government.

The minister appealed to the people to strictly follow the SOPs as the precautionary steps and avoid participating in public gatherings or activities that put their health and lives in danger.

