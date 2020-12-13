AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
Zubair Motiwala given charge of BMG chairman

13 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Supreme Council of Businessmen Group (BMG) unanimously resolved to give the responsibility of BMG Chairmanship to Zubair Motiwala who will now be leading the ruling Group of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

The consensus was reached at BMG Supreme Council's Meeting held here on Saturday which was presided over by Vice Chairman BMG Tahir Khaliq and attended by Vice Chairmen BMG Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooqui, Anjum Nisar and General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil. While reviewing the emerging situation after the sad demise of Siraj Teli, it was unanimously decided that Zubair Motiwala will be the Chairman Businessmen Group.

The participants also lauded and paid tribute to Late Siraj Kassam Teli for his matchless contribution and lifelong quest for the rights of business and industrial community and the Karachiites.

Zubair Motiwala has been Chairman Sindh Board of Investment, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh and Chairman/ Member Advisory Board/ Member Board of Directors at a host of private and public sector institutions. Zubair Motiwala, who is one of the founding members of Businessmen Group, has served as President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Chairman of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association, All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, Site Association of Industry, Council of Karachi's Industrial Association, Bolton Market Affectees Relief Committee and various Standing Committees of the government.

Zubair Motiwala vowed to continue the legacy and foot prints of Siraj Teli in order to make sure that KCCI remains a leading voice and a vibrant institution dedicatedly serving the entire business & industrial community and Karachiites under BMG's policy of Public Service.-PR

