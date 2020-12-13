Record loans taken: PTI holds begging bowl after coming into power: Siraj

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said the PTI has taken over record loans from international lending agencies in two and a half year, retracting its own claim that it will not hold begging bowls after coming into power. In a statement issued from here on Saturday, he said that economy was on the verge of collapse due to confused policies of the Imran Khan government.

He said he was afraid that country would have to pay the price for decades if the serious efforts were not made to bring reforms in key sectors. But, he regretted, it seemed the political elite on both sides of political divide, the PTI and the PDM, was not serious to address the problems of the people. He said masses were starving but the ruling elite trying hard to protect their self interests only.

"Inflation and the unemployment turned the life of the millions of people miserable but ruling elite is paying no heed to the common man's problem."

Senator Siraj regretted that PTI government failed to strengthen process of accountability and introduce reforms in other key sectors including judiciary, education and health sectors. It continued the policies of its predecessors and proved itself agent of the status quo, he added.

He asked the political parties to adopt serious attitude and sit together to address the genuine issues facing the people of Pakistan. The JI chief demanded the rulers develop a solid strategy to counter Indian propaganda against Pakistan. He regretted that PTI government failed to constitute a national Kashmir policy to give a befitting response to Indian aggression in occupied valley.

He appealed the people to be the part of the JI struggle to break the shackles of status quo and put the country on the path of development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020