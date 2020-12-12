PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

(Karachi) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has warned the opposition leaders that rule of law will be enforced and writ of the government will be ensured at all costs.

Chairing a meeting to review the law and order situation in Lahore on Saturday, he said that there are threat alerts to the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement but they are adamant to hold the rally on December 13 (tomorrow).

Buzdar maintained that the PDM leaders have been informed of the threats in writing and keeping in view of the situation, it is advised they postpone the rally.

Usman Buzdar said that the decisions of the provincial intelligence committee will be enforced at any cost. On the occasion, the chief minister directed the authorities to register cases against those involved in violation of the law.

He stressed the need of compliance of the law and warned that the law will be enforced in case of non compliance. “Those spreading coronavirus by holding public meetings are not sincere with the people”, he said.

The chief minister directed the law minister to convene a meeting of the provincial Cabinet’s Sub Committee for Law and Order to devise a strategy for implementation of the government instructions.

Earlier, PML-N Spokesperson Maryum Aurangzeb said that no matter how many cases are filed against the party leadership, the Lahore rally will be held at any cost.

Maryum said that effects of Lahore rally can already be seen as government is conducting raids on houses of PML-N leaders. Workers of the party will not get intimidated by the tactics of government, she stressed.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Nafisa Shah also announced that the rally will be held whatever the consequences will be. She said members of the assemblies are also handing in their resignations to the party leadership.

She said government is afraid of opposition’s alliance as it is taking action against those providing services for the rally.