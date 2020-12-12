AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

  • Buzdar says PDM leaders have been informed of the threats in writing and keeping in view of the situation, it is advised they postpone the rally
  • CM says those spreading coronavirus by holding public meetings are not sincere with the people
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has warned the opposition leaders that rule of law will be enforced and writ of the government will be ensured at all costs.

Chairing a meeting to review the law and order situation in Lahore on Saturday, he said that there are threat alerts to the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement but they are adamant to hold the rally on December 13 (tomorrow).

Buzdar maintained that the PDM leaders have been informed of the threats in writing and keeping in view of the situation, it is advised they postpone the rally.

Usman Buzdar said that the decisions of the provincial intelligence committee will be enforced at any cost. On the occasion, the chief minister directed the authorities to register cases against those involved in violation of the law.

He stressed the need of compliance of the law and warned that the law will be enforced in case of non compliance. “Those spreading coronavirus by holding public meetings are not sincere with the people”, he said.

The chief minister directed the law minister to convene a meeting of the provincial Cabinet’s Sub Committee for Law and Order to devise a strategy for implementation of the government instructions.

Earlier, PML-N Spokesperson Maryum Aurangzeb said that no matter how many cases are filed against the party leadership, the Lahore rally will be held at any cost.

Maryum said that effects of Lahore rally can already be seen as government is conducting raids on houses of PML-N leaders. Workers of the party will not get intimidated by the tactics of government, she stressed.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Nafisa Shah also announced that the rally will be held whatever the consequences will be. She said members of the assemblies are also handing in their resignations to the party leadership.

She said government is afraid of opposition’s alliance as it is taking action against those providing services for the rally.

government PDM rally CM Buzdar writ law and order security threat

PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent

ANI, Reuters partner to spread Indian Govt's propaganda, disinformation material globally

PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

Hafeez now finance minister; Rashid gets interior ministry

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters