EU to discuss arms exports to Turkey with NATO, new U.S. administration: Merkel
- "In light of that we will talk more about our relations with Turkey, which is marked on the one hand by strategic dependencies - many of us are members of NATO - and on the other hand by tensions," she said.
11 Dec 2020
BRUSSELS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European Union leaders agreed at a summit that the question of arms exports to Turkey should be discussed among NATO members and in coordination with the next U.S. administration.
She also said that EU leaders have asked the High Representative to prepare a report for the next summit on EU cooperation with Turkey and said that Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh were among the topics to be looked at.
