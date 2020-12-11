AVN 78.45 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.78%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.72%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 109.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.37%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
HASCOL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HBL 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.61%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.52%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.39%)
OGDC 102.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.04%)
PAEL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
PIBTL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
PIOC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.9%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.61%)
STPL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.7%)
TRG 78.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
UNITY 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By ▲ 36.4 (0.82%)
BR30 22,571 Increased By ▲ 204.41 (0.91%)
KSE100 42,576 Increased By ▲ 269.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,767 Increased By ▲ 94.72 (0.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden and Harris named Time 'Person of the Year'

  • Earlier Thursday, Time named basketball superstar LeBron James Athlete of the Year for his achievements on and off the court.
AFP 11 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday for their election victory over Donald Trump.

"For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world," Time said, explaining its choice.

The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement and President Trump.

Time's magazine cover boasts portraits of Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, with the subtitle "Changing America's story."

"Together, they offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket. And America bought what they were selling," the publication said. Biden beat Trump by 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232 to end the real estate tycoon-turned-politician's presidency after one term.

Biden received roughly seven million more votes than his Republican adversary, who is yet to concede, claiming widespread fraud of which there is no evidence.

Time praised the Democratic ticket for ousting an incumbent president for the just the 10th time in US history.

"Biden and Harris had to revive the party's fading strength with white voters without college degrees; energize its emerging base of diverse, urban young voters; and motivate the hordes of angry suburbanites, particularly college graduates and women, who had fled the Trump-era GOP," it wrote.

Time magazine's award -- handed out annually since 1927 -- honors the person or people who most impacted the news, for better or worse, during the calendar year.

When asked by Time what he would like people to say about him after four years in the White House, Biden replied: "That America was better off and average Americans are better off the day we left than the day we arrived. That's my objective."

Harris is the first Vice President-elect to be named Person of the Year.

She said in an interview with Time that Biden's administration would have to tackle a host of issues from the White House, including the pandemic, an "economic crisis" and a "long overdue reckoning on racial justice."

"We have to be able to multitask, just like any parent or any human being does," Harris said.

Essential workers on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic, including doctors, nurses and grocery store employees, had topped a readers' poll of who should be named Person of the Year.

Earlier Thursday, Time named basketball superstar LeBron James Athlete of the Year for his achievements on and off the court.

The 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player was honored for battling voter suppression among Black citizens in a year when he won his fourth NBA title.

K-Pop sensation BTS was named Entertainer of the Year. Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg was Time's Person of the Year last year, while Trump won in 2016.

Kamala Harris coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci US President elect Joe Biden

Biden and Harris named Time 'Person of the Year'

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules

ADB says economy 'recovering'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters