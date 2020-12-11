Shallwani for tram service in Karachi

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said he has recommended the government to run tram service in Karachi to help boost tourism, besides easing the transport woes of Karachiites. Talking to Turkish delegation led by Consul General Tolga Ochak here, Shallwani said Turkish expertise would also be utilised in uplifting libraries and parks. Additional commissioner Karachi Dr Waqas Roshan and director general parks Taha Saleem were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said his recent tour to Turkey was successful as he met representatives of different companies and planned for running tram service in Karachi as well as uplifting parks and libraries. He said that an excellent tourist service would be introduced in Karachi for the people coming out of station.

Shallwani said that tram would be run on nine-kilometre track from Metropole Hotel to Tower. In the first phase, the tram would pass through street library club road (commissioner office), Governor House, Shaheen Complex and II Chundrigar Road.

He said it was decided to name roads of Karachi as 'Istanbul Avenue' and 'Ata Turk Avenue,' adding that DG parks Taha Saleem and Turkish representatives would visit the city to recommend the roads.

Shallwani was of the view that a part of Baghe Ibn e Qasim would be allocated for projection of brother country Turkish culture and civilization. He said that these projects would further increase relationships of Pakistan and Turkey and give fruitful results in the future.

