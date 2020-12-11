AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai, Abu Dhabi bourses up, log weekly gains

• Qatar, Egypt markets lose ground DUBAI: Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets ended higher on Thursday and delivered ...
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

• Qatar, Egypt markets lose ground

DUBAI: Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets ended higher on Thursday and delivered gains over the week, lifted by hopes a faster economic recovery with the development and rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

Britain began vaccinations this week, while the United States could start as soon as this weekend. Canada said initial vaccine shots would be delivered soon.

Riding the optimism, oil prices, a key catalyst for Gulf markets, have risen consistently in the past six weeks, with the Brent crude moving above $49 a barrel.

Dubai's main share index gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.5% rise in Dubai Islamic Bank and a 3.3% gain in Union Properties. The Dubai benchmark index registered a 5.3% gain for the week.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.6% higher, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 0.6% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank gaining 1.8%.

The index bounced back from a lose the previous week to close up almost 3% this week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.2%, with Al-Rajhi Bank slipping 0.5%. The index posted a 0.4% weekly loss.

Health authorities in Saudi Arabia have registered the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for import and use in the country, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Qatari index fell 0.7%, weighed down by a 2.4% fall in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar.

Qatar set a 2021 budget of 194.7 billion riyals ($53.5 billion), a 7.5% cut in spending from 2020 and forecast a deficit of 34.6 billion riyals next year on lower revenues.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.3%. El Sewedy Electric Co eased 2.6%, while real estate stock Heliopolis fell nearly 5%. Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation in November quickened to 5.7% from 4.5% in October, official statistics agency CAPMAS said, driven by the price of food.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi bourses up, log weekly gains

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

EPZA chairman Ranjha's contract terminated

Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Turkey: Moody's upgrades long-term FC deposit ratings of 29 banks

PM urges PDM to delay gatherings due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.