Faraz denies contacting opposition for talks

ISLAMABAD: Minister Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the government had not contacted opposition for talks. While briefing media, the senator rejected the claim of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal that the government had contacted opposition for talks. He said if the government had to contact the opposition they would contact in front of the people of Pakistan.

He said the opposition parties would get nothing from their 'blackmailing tactics' except for embarrassment. The senator said that the stance of the opposition parties was also changing on resignations from the parliament and the assemblies. He said, this shows they have no consensus and strategy.

He said the opposition parties had taken themselves to a blind alley in their lust for power and to save themselves from accountability. The information minister said the public gatherings of the opposition also demonstrated their indifference to the health and lives of the people.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties were hatching conspiracies against democracy by declaring they would not allow the Senate elections. He said they wanted to come to power to once again 'plunder' the country.

He said the people were fully cognisant of their past, and they would not allow them to repeat the dark period when the country was put in the debt trap, and the institutions were paralysed.

The information minister said, "Our politics is based on moral values, and the PTI government will not make any compromise on its stance against corruption."

He said no NRO would be given to the corrupt leaders.

