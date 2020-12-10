AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

60 percent do not want Trump to run again in 2024: Poll

  • According to a recent poll, sixty percent of voters do not want President Trump to run for President again in 2024.
  • The survey concluded that only 32 percent of respondents think that the President should run for a second non-consecutive term.
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Dec 2020

According to a recent poll, sixty percent of voters do not want President Trump to run for President again in 2024.

The survey, which was conducted by NPR and PBS on Wednesday, concluded that only 32 percent of respondents think that the President should run for a second non-consecutive term.

In contrast, a majority of Republican voters stated that they would support President Trump in running for office in 2024, but that percentage has dropped down to 67 percent, as compared to 90 percent during his tenure.

Furthermore, 65 percent of the respondents stated that the President should concede to President-elect Joe Biden, and 61 percent stated that despite his [Trump's] frequent unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, the official results are accurate.

Another poll by POLITICO indicated that 60 percent of the respondents think Trump is likely to run again, including 76 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents and 47 percent of Democrats.

Although President Trump has blatantly refused to acknowledge Biden as President-elect and has attempted to overturn the results of the election, he is reportedly planning on announcing a 2024 campaign run once Biden’s victory is certified. At a White House Christmas party last week, Trump stated that “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Trump, who is not expected to attend Biden’s inauguration, is also reportedly considering counter-programming the ceremony with an official campaign launch event for his 2024 bid; in an effort to steer attention away from the inauguration.

Joe Biden US elections U.S. presidential election President Donald Trump' Voter Fraud

60 percent do not want Trump to run again in 2024: Poll

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters