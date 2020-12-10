60 percent do not want Trump to run again in 2024: Poll

According to a recent poll, sixty percent of voters do not want President Trump to run for President again in 2024.

The survey, which was conducted by NPR and PBS on Wednesday, concluded that only 32 percent of respondents think that the President should run for a second non-consecutive term.

In contrast, a majority of Republican voters stated that they would support President Trump in running for office in 2024, but that percentage has dropped down to 67 percent, as compared to 90 percent during his tenure.

Furthermore, 65 percent of the respondents stated that the President should concede to President-elect Joe Biden, and 61 percent stated that despite his [Trump's] frequent unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, the official results are accurate.

Another poll by POLITICO indicated that 60 percent of the respondents think Trump is likely to run again, including 76 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents and 47 percent of Democrats.

Although President Trump has blatantly refused to acknowledge Biden as President-elect and has attempted to overturn the results of the election, he is reportedly planning on announcing a 2024 campaign run once Biden’s victory is certified. At a White House Christmas party last week, Trump stated that “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Trump, who is not expected to attend Biden’s inauguration, is also reportedly considering counter-programming the ceremony with an official campaign launch event for his 2024 bid; in an effort to steer attention away from the inauguration.