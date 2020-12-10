AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

  • The officials transpired that the terrorists reached Lahore from Afghanistan two months ago with a task to target sensitive places
  • CTD says task was given to the terrorists by the Afghan Intelligence Agency and was funded by India's RAW agency
Fahad Zulfikar 10 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended five terrorists linked to Indian spy agency RAW from Lahore, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the CTD officials said that a raid was conducted in Shahdara area and nabbed five terrorists with links to Indian spy agency RAW. Those arrested were identified as Samar Kand, Abdul Rehman, Wazir Gul, Asmatullah and Imran.

The officials transpired that the terrorists reached Lahore from Afghanistan two months ago with a task to target sensitive places in Lahore including the Civil Secretariat. They said that the task was given to the terrorists by the Afghan Intelligence Agency and was funded by India's RAW agency.

The CTD revealed that a meeting was also attended by the RAW commander. The law enforcing authority further said that they have recovered hand grenades, afghan currency, mobile phones and videos of the sensitive places from their custody.

A case has been registered against the arrested terrorists at the CTD police station.

Lahore arrest RAW case registered CTD Afghan intelligence

