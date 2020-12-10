KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 192,800 tonnes of cargo comprising 142,737 tonnes of import cargo and 50,063 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 142,737 tonnes comprised of 60,955 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,711 tonnes of DAP; 25,904 tonnes of wheat; 3,755 tonnes of sugar and 47,412 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 50,063 tonnes comprised of 34,941 tonnes of containerised cargo; 14,099 tonnes of clinker and 1,023 tonnes of rice.

There were two ships namely CMA CGM Titus and MT Shalamar carrying containers and oil tanker respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were seven vessels viz. YM Eternity, KMTC Nhava Sheve, Oriental Jasmine, Sea Ploeg, Wei Chi, Star Cleo and Vully carrying containers, oil tankers, wheat and rice respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely OEL Kedarnath, Sea Ploeg and BW Zambesi carrying containers, oil tanker and rice respectively expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are three vessels viz. LEO Paramount, Oriental Sakura and Popi-S carrying containers, oil tanker and wheat respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while four vessels viz. Cosco Oceania, Castor-N, Jin Yun and Smart Tina carrying containers, clinker and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 244,666 tonnes comprising 198,771 tonnes of import cargo and 45,895 tonnes of export cargo including 5,695 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 198,771 tonnes includes 61,868 tonnes of coal; 17,062 tonnes of LNG; 14,500 tonnes of soyabean; 7,200 tonnes of palm oil; 1,976 tonnes of chemical; 21,400 tonnes of mogas and 74,765 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 45,895 tonnes includes 12,455 tonnes of rice and 33,440 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,695 containers comprising of 3,935 containers import and 1,760 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were three ships namely Maersk Brooklyn, Pacific Constant and Tiger Summer carrying containers, coal and chemical respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while three ships namely Grebe Bulker, Maran Gas Delphi and Chemtrans Arctic carrying coal, LNG and gas oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of fourteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, rice, soyabean, chemical, LNG, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as fourteen vessels viz. Da Liang, Han Hui, Yangtze Classic, Bel Star, Mega Benefit, Star Sirius, Shao Shan-5, Orhan, Horin Trader, Gas Zeus, Epic Barmuda, Prelude, Gao Cheng-2, and Songa Diamond carrying project cargo, steel product, coal, soyabean, wheat, rice, canola, LPG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Jasephine Maersk, Bel Star, Horin Trader, Deebal and Epic Bermuda carrying containers, coal, chemical, LNG and LPG respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There were two ships namely Jasephine Maersk and Deebal carrying containers and LNG respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while another ship namely Aristomenis carrying containers is due to arrive on Thursday.

