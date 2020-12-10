KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Wednesday (December 9, 2020).

================================================================= DAILY INDICATORS ================================================================= WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS ================================================================= Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 160.55/160.65 160.45/160.55 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 160.50 160.40 Karachi 100-share Index 42,204.03 42,101.78 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 95,336.86 95,422.11 ----------------------------------------------------------------- CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury bill auction results: ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 3 Oct 18 Three-month bills 7.1408 7.1525 Six-month bills 7.1849 7.1998 12-month bills 7.2989 7.2498 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 2 Nov 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Three-year PIB 99.6408 8.2400 Five-year PIB 99.2230 9.9800 10-year PIB 98.0119 10.5498 20-Year PIB 95.2731 10.0000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Week ending Nov 27 PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Total liquid forex reserves $20,241.8m $20,552.4m Forex held by central bank $13,110.9m $13,415.5m Forex held by commercial banks $7,130.9m $7,136.9m ----------------------------------------------------------------- MONTHLY INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Consumer price index LAST PVS Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.8 1.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 8.3 8.9 Wholesale price index Nov Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.9 2.9 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 5.0 5.1 Trade Balance Nov n/a n/a Exports Nov n/a n/a Imports Nov n/a n/a ----------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520 Per capita income n/a $1,433 External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9 Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pct 1.33 pc Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pc Services sector growth -0.6 n/a Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pc 4.1 pc Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pc 5.8 pc Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740 bn $-1,673 bn Exports n/a $147,000m Imports n/a $235,295m Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97 bn =================================================================

= Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics