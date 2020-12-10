Markets
Pakistan Economic Indicators
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Wednesday (December 9, 2020)....
10 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Wednesday (December 9, 2020).
=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 160.55/160.65 160.45/160.55
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 160.50 160.40
Karachi 100-share Index 42,204.03 42,101.78
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 95,336.86 95,422.11
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 3 Oct 18
Three-month bills 7.1408 7.1525
Six-month bills 7.1849 7.1998
12-month bills 7.2989 7.2498
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 2 Nov 11
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB 99.6408 8.2400
Five-year PIB 99.2230 9.9800
10-year PIB 98.0119 10.5498
20-Year PIB 95.2731 10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending Nov 27 PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves $20,241.8m $20,552.4m
Forex held by central bank $13,110.9m $13,415.5m
Forex held by commercial banks $7,130.9m $7,136.9m
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index LAST PVS
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.8 1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 8.3 8.9
Wholesale price index Nov
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.9 2.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 5.0 5.1
Trade Balance Nov n/a n/a
Exports Nov n/a n/a
Imports Nov n/a n/a
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520
Per capita income n/a $1,433
External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pct 1.33 pc
Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pc
Services sector growth -0.6 n/a
Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pc 4.1 pc
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pc 5.8 pc
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740 bn $-1,673 bn
Exports n/a $147,000m
Imports n/a $235,295m
Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97 bn
=================================================================
- = Provisional
SBP = State Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
Comments are closed on this story.