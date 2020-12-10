US CDC reports 285,351 deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 15,040,175 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 217,046 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,566 to 285,351.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 8 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.